Around 9000 tickets were officially allocated to Rangers fans for the blockbuster match, but the stadium is a sea of blue jerseys, with tens of thousands more spread across the city as the Ibrox side take part in a European final for the first time in 14 years.

It will be the Gers’ 19th European game of the season, with the road to the final starting early last August with a Champions League qualifier against Malmo in Sweden.

The magnitude of the match was evident earlier today when Boris Johnson started PMQs by sending best wishes to Rangers for the match tonight, before sending another recorded video message of support to the club from No.10.

Rangers will look to secure a historic achievement tonight when they play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.