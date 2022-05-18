Around 9000 tickets were officially allocated to Rangers fans for the blockbuster match, but the stadium is a sea of blue jerseys, with tens of thousands more spread across the city as the Ibrox side take part in a European final for the first time in 14 years.
It will be the Gers’ 19th European game of the season, with the road to the final starting early last August with a Champions League qualifier against Malmo in Sweden.
The magnitude of the match was evident earlier today when Boris Johnson started PMQs by sending best wishes to Rangers for the match tonight, before sending another recorded video message of support to the club from No.10.
Rangers are on the cusp of creating history and you can follow all the action as it happens in our live blog.
Last updated: Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 21:37
69: FRANKFURT EQUALISE
The Germans are level. A low cross from the right beats Goldson at the near post and Borre nips in ahead of Bassey to fire the equaliser past McGregor. A blow for Rangers, but on the balance of play, Frankfurt deserve to be level.
66: Frankfurt chance
A huge chance for Frankfurt to equalise as Goldson’s poor touch lets Kamada in behind the defence. His lob beats McGregor and looks set to drop into the goal, but it lands on the roof of the net to Rangers’ relief.
Celebrations at the fan zone
Joe Aribo’s opener sparked wild scenes of celebration inside the stadium ... and also at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, the scene of Celtic’s 2003 UEFA Cup final defeat, where tens of thousands of Rangers fans are watching the match on big screens.
Aribo celebrates
Could this be the historic moment that earns Rangers their first European trophy in 50 years? A long way to go but Rangers lead in Seville.
57: RANGERS LEAD!
What a moment for Rangers! They’ve been under the cosh at times but Aribo, the makeshift centre-forward, sends Rangers fans into bedlam. The Nigerian pounces on a slip in the Frankfurt defence to run through on goal and shows great composure to roll the ball beyond Trapp. Rangers get the breakthrough and a massive moment in this final.
52: Penalty claim
Goldson puts his foot into a challenge on Borre in the box and the Colombian goes down. The referee awards a corner, VAR check for a penalty kick, but decide not to call the referee over for a look, despite replays appearing to show contact. A huge let-off for Rangers.
49: Frankfurt go close
The Germans have started the second half on top and are inches away from taking the lead as a shot from Lindstrom takes a deflection off Kamara to wrong-foot McGregor and flashes inches wide of the post. Rangers breath a sigh of relief.
46: Second half underway
No changes from either side at the break as the Frankfurt fans let off a pyrotechnic display causing smoke to spread onto the pitch. One of these sides could be 45 minutes away from being Europa League champions. A huge second half to come!
HT: Rangers 0 Frankfurt 0
A nervy first-half from Rangers, who took a long time to settle as Frankfurt dominated the opening half hour and forced McGregor into serious action on more than one occasion. More encouraging signs for Rangers towards half-time but they will need to step things up after the break if they are to claim a historic win.
45+1: Jack shoots
Strong play from Aribo helps set up a shooting chance for Ryan Jack at the edge of the box but the Rangers midfielder can’t keep his effort down. Rangers are showing more positive signs as we approach half-time, with six minutes of added time due to the earlier treatment for the bloodied Rode.