Raith Rovers join Brookside star as football play comes to Fife

The football season may be over but the final whistle hasn’t yet sounded.

Fans in Fife have one extra fixture to look forward to – a stage play based on the beautiful game.

John Greer will join the Q&A panel after the show (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The Red Lion comes to the Adam Smith Theatre next month, and will feature input from Raith Rovers.

The award-winning play stars John McArdle, better known as Billy Corkhill from Brookside, and its subject will resonate with local football fans.

It tells the story of a non-league team which unearths a bright young talent.

The manager is keen to sell him on, and take his cut, while the kitman – played by McArdle – a stalwart and legend in his ownright, believes the club should stay true to its community roots and let him play.

It was written by Patrick Marber, who was behind hit films such as Notes From A Scandal and has won huge critical acclaim.

It’s set in the dressing-room and features McArdle along with Brendan Charleston and newcomer Harry McMullen, who plays the youngster everyone wants a piece of.

It is currently touring across Scotland, and hits the stage of the Adam Smith on Saturday, June 15.

The three-hander is a fantastic insight into life inside a dressing-room, and what football means to three very different people.

The evening also includes a Q&A with the cast afterwards, and Rapture Theatre has teamed up with Raith Rovers to ensure the conversation about the issues raised have a distinctly local flavour.

Joining the cast and director Michael Emans will be John Greer, lifelong Rovers’ fan and part of the team which organises the annual Hall of Fame Show.

Johnwas taken to his first Rovers game at the age of three by his grandad, and he’s been going to matches ever since.

He works at Gullane Golf Club, which hosted the Scottish Open in 2015 and 2018.

He previously wrote articles for the Raith Rovers’ fanzine Stark’s Bark and for the last 18 years has written for the club’s official programme.

He has been the co-ordinator of the Raith Rovers’ Former Players’ Association and has been one of the organisers and co-hosts of of the successful Raith Rovers’ Hall Of Fame Shows for the last four years.

He is planning to bring along some former players to add their voices to the night, and share some stories from their days in the dressing-room.

Ticket details from the box office or online HERE www.onfife.co.uk.

As part of the tie up with Stark’s Park, Raith Rovers fans are also being offered discounted tickets for £12 each.Details here raithrovers.net