Raith Rovers forward Grant Anderson: ‘Sometimes you have to grind out results’

Grant Anderson says Raith Rovers will go into this weekend’s top of the table clash with League One leaders Airdrieonians with renewed confidence after the Kirkcaldy side’s away win over Montrose.

The 1-0 victory, courtesy of a second half strike from Brad Spencer, was the home side’s first league defeat in seven games and winger Anderson, who came on as a substitute at half time, said the Rovers will get a lift from taking the three points from the in-form Gable Endies.

“Montrose had been on a good run and we knew that,” he said.

“They would have known too that we’ve not had bad results per se, but we’ve not had good performances.

“They’d have known and would have been wanting to play on that.

“They started off by putting the ball down our throat and asking questions of us defensively.

“Sometimes you have to grind out a result like we did.

“We want to go out in front of the fans and play nice football and win games comfortably, but that doesn’t always happen in this league.”

Anderson thought Rovers were a far improved side in the second half and paid tribute to the defence for keeping the score at 0-0 during a testing first 45.

“Watching the first half from the bench, I could see it was a really tough game,” he said.

“The boys have done well to keep it at 0-0 and keep us in the game.

“That was really important. If one or two of their chances had gone in it could have been the game dead and buried.

“They won 99 per cent of the stuff that came into the box and defended the edge of the box from long balls.

“Montrose did try and counter us and play off second balls but the defence has put it right back on top of them and asked them questions, so that did us really well.

“When you come up to places like this, especially with the weather conditions, you’ve got to dig in. You can’t expect to turn around and play World Cup football.

“In the second half we’ve come out and done a lot better football wise. We’ve created a couple of chances and Brad’s scored from a long range shot.

“But we did more than that. We attacked them quite well, we kept control of the ball a lot better and had to defend.

“So to come away with a win, especially after the first half performance, we’ve done really well.”

The winger was one of three subs introduced by manager John McGlynn in the second half as Rovers tried to improve in attack.

Anderson said: “They were playing a direct style of football so the manager wanted me to go up top and try and keep the ball up there. Try and attack their left back and ask them questions.”

He added: “Obviously you’re a bit disappointed not to have started but when you come on you’ve got to help the boys out and that’s what we did.”