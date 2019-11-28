Raith Rovers’ Coca-Cola Cup memories - in pictures
Raith Rovers celebrated the 25th anniversary of their Coca-Cola Cup final win over Celtic this week.
To mark the occasion, here is a photo gallery featuring some memories from that historic achievement.
Kirkcaldy ministers Rev Peter MacDonald, Torbain Parish Church (left) and Brian Tomlinson, Abbosthall Church offer divine support for Raith Rovers at the 1994 Coca Cola Cup final versus Celtic
Johnston Press
Raith Rovers win Coca Cola Cup in 1994, beating Celtic in the final at Ibrox.
Other 3rd Party
Ally Graham Raith Rovers - with promo pic for Coca Cola Cup final 1994
Other 3rd Party
The Raith Rovers team celebrating winning the Coca-Cola Cup in 1994 when they beat Celtic in the final.
TSPL
