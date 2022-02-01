Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn keeps counsel on David Goodwillie outrage as striker misses debut

Raith's Jamie Gullan misses a penalty during the 3-3 draw with Queen of the South. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

B o os were heard as McGlynn made his way to the dugout before the match but there was no Stark’s Park debut for Goodwillie who was left out of the squad due to a minor hamstring strain picked up prior to his transfer deadline day move from Clyde.

Despite a furious backlash over the decision to sign a player who was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case in 2016, Rovers have doubled down on their position, releasing a statement insisting that the club had considered “many factors” before opting to sign a “proven goalscorer”.

“Please be assured that as a community football club we fully acknowledge this signing has divided opinion amongst our loyal fans and commercial stakeholders; we aim to rebuild that trust,” it read.

“While acknowledging the gravity of what happened ten years ago, as a club we fully support and encourage rehabilitation, and many factors influenced our signing. But first and foremost, this was a football related decision.”

The striker’s arrival has been met with the resignations of several club officials and volunteers, including directors Bill Clarke and Andy Mill, while main sponsor Val McDermid has also severed ties with the club.

On whether the fan reaction would lead to a rethink, McGlynn told BBC Scotland: “That’s an answer for the football club. I can't answer these things on my own.

"The football club have said they've taken consideration to make this. We didn't just wake up yesterday morning and decide we were going to do this. The club have made that statement and it shows the position we are in.”

Rovers raced into a two-goal lead inside 13 minutes through Dario Zanatta and Aidan Connelly only for Queens to hit back via Ben Liddle on 17 minutes before Alexander Coooper levelled at the start of the second half.

Jamie Gullan missed a penalty for the home side but Matej Poplatnik appeared to have found a winner with seven minutes left only for Shea Gordon to equalise again for the Dumfries side to extend Rovers’ winless run to seven matches.

In the other Championship fixture Partick Thistle claimed a 1-0 win at home to Ayr United thanks to Brian Graham’s second half effort.