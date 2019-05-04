Queen of the South sack manager Gary Naysmith before play-offs

Queen of the South last night sacked manager Gary Naysmith after defeat by Partick Thistle left the Dumfries club having to negotiate the play-offs to stay in the Championship.

The Doonhamers face Montrose at Links Park on Tuesday night but Naysmith will not be in the dug-out. “The club have this evening parted company with manager Gary Naysmith,” Queens said in a statement on their website.

“The board would like to thank Gary for his efforts during his time at Palmerston. Unfortunately, we are in a results business and our recent results haven’t been good enough.”

Speaking before his sacking, Naysmith, pictured, admitted the Partick defeat had been poor. “I’m not going to make excuses, it was the worst performance of the season,” he said.

But he didn’t appear aware then that his time was up, adding: “Our form since February has led to us being in the play-offs. My job is to get the players ready to play Montrose. We let the supporters down and we have to rise to the challenge.”