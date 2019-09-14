Queen of the South 1-0 Morton: Robby McCrorie saves day for Queens

A stunning save by Scotland Under-21 goalkeeper Robby McCrorie eight minutes from time, turning over Nicky Cadden’s netbound free kick, helped Queen of the South hang on for their first league win of the season.

In 16 minutes Stephen Dobbie had a right foot shot initially blocked, but the ball fell perfectly for striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui to drill to ball low past keeper Danny Rogers from 18 yards.

The Dumfries side might have added a second in 23 minutes when El Bakhtaoui controlled the ball magnificently as he burst in from the left, but his shot drifted wide of the far post.

Morton, who made the trip to Palmerston on the back of three losses in their last four matches, were insipid in attack for the most part and came closest in 36 minutes when Queen’s defender Kevin Holt almost put through his own net but for a fine reactive save from McCrorie.

Morton showed a bit more ambition after the break but the outstanding McCrorie did well to block a long range effort from Luca Colville after 54 minutes.