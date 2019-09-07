Pundit claims Kilmarnock should 'cut their losses' with Italian manager

Gordon Parks has claimed Kilmarnock should 'cut their losses' with Italian manager Angelo Alessio despite the Rugby Park side sitting in the top half of the table, after registering their first win last weekend.

The Daily Record pundit has suggested that Kilmarnock should look for a new manager as the current squad have struggled to understand Alessio's methods.

It comes after defender Kirk Broadfoot, who left the club on deadline day for St Mirren, admitted he'd have considered walking away from the game if he hadn't managed to move.

Parks said: "My opinion that Killie should cut their losses with the Italian after only a few months was based on the cries for help coming from a dressing-room who could not understand their new manager’s methods.

"Broadfoot’s the whistleblower over the turmoil behind the scenes and won’t be the last."

Parks suggest that players have struggled to enjoy training due to the hours Alessio spends working on shape.

"It’s one of the most monotonous tasks as a footballer, it involves a lot of standing around, noses are put out of joint, if you’re not involved then it only serves to build up the resentment. Come hail, rain or shine, it also bores you rigid.

"The reverse argument is that if it’s good enough for a former Juventus assistant then it’s a failing of Scottish players not to embrace the sophistication of a superior technical brain, but nobody’s buying it."

Alessio endured a difficult start to his spell in charge, losing in embarrassing fashion to Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads in the Europa League qualifiers. He lost his opening two Premiership fixtures but has since drawn with Aberdeen and beaten St Johnstone away, as well as progressing past Hamilton in the League Cup.