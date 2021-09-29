Premiership transfer market moves from Championship pair Kilmarnock and Dunfermline

Callum Hendry in action for St Johnstone (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Tommy Wright has brought Callum Hendry to title hopefuls Kilmarnock having signed the forward during his time at St Johnstone.

Hendry, son of former Scotland captain Colin, spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen and has been heavily linked with a re-union with his former boss.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“During my time at St Johnstone, he proved he could score goals at the highest level,” said Wright, “even though he’s still quite young, he’s got experience of playing in the top flight.

“He’s slightly different to the strikers we’ve got and will provide real competition. That’s what I wanted.”

Struggling Dunfermline meanwhile, have recruited Mark Connolly on-loan from Dundee United ahead of the Fife derby with Raith Rovers.

Peter Grant’s side remain bottom of the second tier, heavily hampered by injuries going into the match at Stark’s Park, re-arranged from the earlier date, abandoned due to electrical failure.