Premiership substitutes example followed by Championship and SPFL lower leagues

Currently teams in the top-flight and League Two can select nine substitutes and use five of those in any match, with no more than three breaks in play allotted to team changes.

Now the 30 teams in the three leagues below the cinch Premiership have decided to follow in a consistent approach for the remainder of the season.

The change will help with the congested fixture schedule, given the possibility of postponements due to weather conditions or covid-19, and will also improve player welfare.

FIFA permitted each league to determine its own rules regarding substitutes since the covid-19 pandemic began. An SPFL spokesman said: “As a members’ organisation, it is important that clubs in each division are able to make decisions on issues like this for themselves.”

Five substitutes were already allowed in League Two games this season.