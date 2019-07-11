Players who have represented both Raith Rovers and Dundee
Ahead of Saturday’s Betfred Cup match, we have taken a look at some of the players who have turned out for both Raith Rovers and Dundee down the years.
The list includes two current Rovers players, a former Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Year, and a striker who went on to play in a UEFA Cup final.
1. Iain Davidson
Davo spent eight years at Raith before moving to Dundee in 2012. After three years at Dens Park, including a Championship winners medal, he returned to Raith in 2015 and is now starting his 13th season with his home town club.
The striker scored 34 goals across two spells at Raith including his Ramsdens Cup final winner against Rangers in 2014. Spent one season at Dens Park in 2012-13, scoring five goals as the club was relegated from the Premiership.
A goal-scoring legend at both Raith and Dundee in the 1960s and 70s. Became the first non-Old Firm player to be named Scottish Football Writers' Player of the Year in 1967-68 while at Raith. Went on to manage both clubs.
A Dundee stalwart, playing 13 seasons at Dens Park between 1997 and 1990, including winning the 1978-79 Scottish First Division. The defender then crossed the Tay to sign for Raith, winning the First Division again in 1992-93.