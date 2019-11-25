Pictures of Linlithgow Rose fans at Scottish Cup tie with Falkirk

And the East of Scotland side were cheered on by a big turnout of supporters, who gave them great backing against their League One opponents. Here are some pictures of the Rose fans on the night.
View more
Linlithgow Rose pushed neighbours Falkirk all the way in their Scottish Cup third round tie at Prestonfield on Friday night, before finally losing out 4-1.
And the East of Scotland side were cheered on by a big turnout of supporters, who gave them great backing against their League One opponents. Here are some pictures of the Rose fans on the night.