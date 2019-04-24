PFA Scotland announce Championship, League One and Two Player of the Year contenders

The Player of the Year contenders for the Championship, League One and League Two have been announced by PFA Scotland this afternoon.

Ayr United’s Lawrence Shankland and Queen of the South’s Stephen Dobbie are amongst the names for the Championship award, having scored 23 and 21 league goals respectively. They are joined by Dundee United forward Pavol Sanfranko and Ross County’s Billy McKay.

Arbroath’s Bobby Linn, Raith Rovers’ Kevin Nisbet, Forfar’s Dale Hilson and Dumbarton’s Dom Thomas have received the League One nominations. Linn has helped Arbroath to the title, while Nisbet leads the league’s scoring charts with 27 goals.

In League Two, Edinburgh City’s Blair Henderson will battle it out with Clyde pair, David Goodwillie and John Rankin and Annan’s Chris Johnston. Despite leading the league, Peterhead did not receive any nominations.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.