Peterhead’s Willie Gibson departs from Blue Toon by mutual consent

Midfielder Willie Gibson has left Peterhead by mutual consent after a two-year stint at Balmoor.

The 35-year-old, from Dumfries, was finding it increasingly difficult to juggle playing and business commitments.

Boss Jim McInally confirmed his departure after Saturday’s win over Forfar when Gibson was an unused sub.

He said: “Willie will be leaving the club. Training on a Tuesday night is unworkable because Willie can’t get to training because of his business.

“It would never have been a good scenario in League Two but in League One when we have all the players together we just feel we need to do a wee bit of extra work on stuff like the shape of the team.

“Willie can’t be there so we’ve mutually agreed that he’s going to leave and we wish him all the best.

“He’s been a really good servant for us over the last two years and makes a big effort to come from Dumfries. I hope he gets sorted out with another team.”

Gibson himself took to Twitter to show his appreciation for his time at The Blue Toon.

He tweeted: “Would like to thank everyone connected to @pfcofficial for a fantastic two years. Winning the league last year an obvious highlight. A great club with great people. All the best for the rest of the season and in the future.”