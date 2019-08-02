Peterhead have won one, drawn five and lost four of their last ten opening league fixtures

Peterhead’s opening league fixtures over the past 10 years

The opening day of a new season has not held fond memories for Blue Toon fans over the past decade.

Peterhead have only won one of their last ten opening league fixtures but have drawn five - including a memorable result in 2012.

1. 2018-19: Peterhead 1-1 Queen's Park

2. 2017-18: Annan Athletic 1-2 Peterhead

3. 2016-17: Alloa Athletic 4-0 Peterhead

4. 2015-16: Peterhead 2-2 Stenhousemuir

