Peterhead’s opening league fixtures over the past 10 years
The opening day of a new season has not held fond memories for Blue Toon fans over the past decade.
Peterhead have only won one of their last ten opening league fixtures but have drawn five - including a memorable result in 2012.
1. 2018-19: Peterhead 1-1 Queen's Park
Scott Gibson gave the visitors an early lead at Balmoor but Rory McAllister equalised to secure a point for the Blue Toon
2. 2017-18: Annan Athletic 1-2 Peterhead
Annan looked to have secured all three points but two goals in the final five minutes David McCracken and Jamie Stevenson won it for Peterhead
3. 2016-17: Alloa Athletic 4-0 Peterhead
Jim McInally's men got off to a poor start at Recreation Park and eventually went on to be relegated that season
4. 2015-16: Peterhead 2-2 Stenhousemuir
The Warriors were 2-0 ahead after ten minutes but second half goals from Rory McAllister and Jordon Brown rescued a point for Peterhead
