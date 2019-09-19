Peter Beardsley banned from football for 32 weeks over racist remarks

Former England and Newcastle forward Peter Beardsley will seek to return to the sport once he has served a 32-week suspension from all football-related activity after being found guilty of making racist comments.

The 58-year-old, who has denied the allegations, left his role as Newcastle’s Under-23s coach earlier this year following an internal investigation.

After being subsequently charged by the Football Association for an “aggravated breach” under FA Rule E3(2) due to reference of ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality, which was then followed by an independent regulatory commission hearing, Beardsley will now not be able to return to working in football until April 2020.

The regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decision have been published in a 42-page document covering the three-day hearing at Wembley in July.

The three-person commission accepted allegations made by four unnamed players that Beardsley had told black players of African origin that “You should be used to that” during a team-building exercise at Go Ape, suggested 18-year-old players were older than they claimed and called another a monkey.

As well as the suspension, the FA has ordered Beardsley to complete a face-to-face education course – with the commission adding it was “satisfied that Mr Beardsley is not a racist”, but stating his comments were “wholly unacceptable”.

In a lengthy statement released on his behalf by his solicitors, Beardsley spoke of his disappointment at the decision, but vowed to return to football.

“Peter Beardsley is very surprised and disappointed by the decision of the Regulatory Commission,” a statement read. “It was almost impossible for Peter to clear his name because of the serious flaws and contamination of evidence that occurred in the disciplinary process before Newcastle United and by the unusual fact that the FA rules put the burden of proof on him to prove his innocence in the proceedings.

“After a long process which has been unnecessarily protracted, Peter feels vindicated that the commission has expressly found that he is not a racist.”

Beardsley had, the statement added, been “inundated with support from all over the country”, which included from the likes of John Barnes, Kevin Keegan, Les Ferdinand and Andrew Cole to provide “unchallenged evidence” over his “good character, the fact that he is not a racist and whatever was said, there was no intent to cause offence”.

“Peter has categorically denied the allegations throughout whilst continuing to honour the contractual obligations of confidentiality to Newcastle United and maintaining his silence which in itself has been very difficult,” the statement said.

“With no avenue left open to him to clear his name Peter has no choice but to acknowledge the decision and now looks forward to moving on with his life and resuming his career. He shall respect the sanction imposed and looks forward to returning to work in football, which has been his life, at the end of his suspension.”

In January 2018, a formal complaint was made about Beardsley by midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, who has since left Newcastle. Beardsley had always denied the allegations.

Nevertheless, the commission eventually ruled against him. “We regret the outcome that we have felt compelled to reach in this case. Mr Beardsley is a towering figure in football and his footballing reputation is beyond question,” the commission said in its findings.

“But on the three occasions which are the subject of the charges, he made remarks which were obviously racist and were wholly unacceptable. Even if he did not intend to do so, he plainly did cause offence.”