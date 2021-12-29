Partick Thistle v Ayr latest cinch Championship match postponed; only two survive in Scotland

Firhill's pitch did not survive the Glasgow rain this afternoon. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The second tier was due to take centre stage with the Premiership taking an earlier than scheduled winter break, following the Scottish Government’s restrictions on crowds.

However on the first matchday after the top flight shutdown, only ONE match has made the cut in the Championship from the five scheduled.

Queen’s Park’s trip to Airdrie has also survived in League One, but only Kilmarnock v Morton will go ahead in the Championship.

The other four have fallen foul of both the weather and the recent spread of covid-19 and the Omicron variant.

Firhill’s pitch has been waterlogged by an all-day downpour in Glasgow, while ruled the game against managerless Ayr United off at 6pm – less than two hours before kick-off.

Dunfermline’s playing surface at East End Park was also deemed unplayable because of the rain earlier in the day, ahead of their match with Inverness.

League leaders Arbroath were due to host Hamilton Accies at Gayfield, but the visitors were unable to raise a team for the game following the 3-2 Boxing Day defeat to Kilmarnock. That game was called off on Tuesday while Queen of the South’s match with Raith Rovers was also an early call-off on Christmas Eve with the Doonhamers experiencing the effects of the virus and protocols among Allan Johnston’s squad.

Thistle will inform a revised date in due course while the Raith trip will now be made on March 12.