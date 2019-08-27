Partick Thistle sign Bell Hall and Dario Zanatta in double signing swoop

Partick Thistle have signed former Motherwell defender Ben Hall and Hearts midfielder Dario Zanatta.

The double swoop by Jags boss Gary Caldwell sees Canadian Zanatta sign a two-year contract while Hall joins initially on a short-term deal until January.

Former Northern Ireland youth and under-21 international Hall (22) joined after a successful trial period training with Gary Caldwell’s first team squad.

Hall started his senior career at Motherwell where he made 19 first-team appearances. He made his debut in a 3-1 win over Dundee in December 2015, helped Well win 2-1 at Celtic Park in his second appearance and opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over St Johnstone in his third.

He left Fir Park at that 2015-16 season, joining Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee, but was released by the Premiership club at the end of last season.

After completing his move, he told the club website ptfc.co.uk: “From the first day, the guys have been bang on with me and helped me settle in really easily so that’s been nice too.

“For me, this season’s going to be about getting back playing football and enjoying it again.

“From my time in Scotland before with Motherwell, I really enjoyed my time there so I’m hoping it can be the same here.”

Zanatta, who has played for Canada at various age groups up to under-21, enjoyed a successful loam spell at Alloa last season.

He said: “It was made clear to me that I wasn’t going to get the game time I was looking for at Hearts. I’m just excited to get it sorted and looking forward to getting games and kicking on.