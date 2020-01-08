Partick Thistle’s Stuart Bannigan was happy to shoulder penalty burden despite earlier miss

Partick Thistle skipper Stuart Bannigan insisted he had no doubts over taking the spot-kick which earned a vital point at Alloa - despite missing one only two minutes before.

With Thistle trailing 1-0 to their bottom-of-the-league hosts, Bannigan saw his 74th minute spot kick kept out by Wasps keeper Jamie MacDonald.

But when the Jags were awarded another penalty just two minutes later Bannigan was quick to put himself in the firing line again - and this time he made no mistake to earn his side a 1-1 draw.

Bannigan said afterwards there was no doubt in his mind that he was going to step forward again for the second award.

He told the club website ptfc.co.uk :“I was always going to take the second penalty; you want to rectify things after the first one.

“You are still disappointed after missing it, it’s not a nice feeling to miss one, especially how the game went and how important it was.

“The second one came three minutes later, and you have the chance to put things right, so I’m delighted it went in.

“There was no doubt in my mind that I was taking it. Alex [Jones] and Joe [Cardle] had said they would take it, but I was putting it on my shoulders.

“ If I had missed it would have been a devastating weekend for me, but you have to have bottle in these situations. There was no way I wasn’t going to step up.”

However Bannigan said he was still disappointed not to have taken all three points from the match against Alloa after a second half onslaught on the Alloa goal.