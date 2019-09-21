Partick Thistle make approaches for Ian McCall and Danny Lennon

Partick Thistle have identified Ian McCall and Danny Lennon as potential candidates to replace Gary Caldwell who parted company with the club last week.

READ MORE - 'The groundwork has been laid to challenge for promotion' - Gary Caldwell releases statement after Partick Thistle exit

Thistle, who are bottom of the Championship, are understood to have approached Ayr United about McCall, who is a former Partick player and manager and took Ayr into the Premiership play-offs last season.

Lennon, who also used to play for Thistle, oversaw Clyde’s promotion to League One in May, via the play-offs. Clyde are understood to have rejected an approach from Partick.