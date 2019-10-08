Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall says his side need to stem Firhill nerves

Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall says home form will be key to his side climbing the Championship table over the next few months.

McCall watched his side prove unable to build on their impressive win at Inverness the previous week as they went down 1-0 at home to Queen of the South at the Energy Check Stadium at Firhill on Saturday.

The Jags boss felt his side were unlucky - and reckons that if they had managed to score first rather than concede it could have lifted the atmosphere and inspired his players to victory.

He told the club website ptfc.co.uk: “You saw Queen’s sitting in which I’ve no qualms with but we created a few chances that we should have scored. I think if we had got one the place would have went mental.

“We’ve got to improve the home form there is no doubt about that. There is a wee nervousness about Firhill and it is our job to stem that.”

McCall says that even in the short time he has been back in the Thistle hot seat he has seen improvements in the squad.

He said: “It’s a fresh start for everybody.

“I think the squad are better than being bottom of the league. I think the confidence is the big thing.

“Confidence in any sport is a massive factor and if that is eroding then it is tough to go and play.

“We need to get that back. We’ve got to get big crowds back to Firhill and in the long term it will improve.”

Thistle take a break from league action on Saturday when they face Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads in the fourth round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup. Kick-off is 5.15pm.