Olympics Football 2024: Here are 10 current or former EPL stars playing in the Olympics - including French legend and Bayern bound forward

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jul 2024, 14:38 BST

These 10 current or former EPL players will represent their nations at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Just as Euro 2024 and the Copa America enter the latter stages of the tournament, yet another huge football competition is on the horizon in the shape of the Paris Olympics.

Taking place in the French capital, Olympics football will see 16 nations compete for gold, silver and bronze with countries each naming an under-23 squad that can include up to three players overage squad members per squad.

With a host of young talent on show, the Olympics can provide a platform for a number of previously unknown youngster to announce their arrival on the world stage. However, you are likely to recognise a number of players competing at the Olympics already, with up to 10 former or current English Premier League stars featuring.

Here are all 10 current or former English Premier League players you can watch at the Olympics this month.

The 33-year-old former Gunners' forward is an overage inclusion in the France squad, where he will also captain his nation at the Olympics.

1. Alexandre Lacazette - ex-Arsenal and France

The 33-year-old former Gunners' forward is an overage inclusion in the France squad, where he will also captain his nation at the Olympics. | Arsenal FC via Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

The 19-year-old has featured for Wolves just once but will represent his country Paraguay at the Olympics this month.

2. Enso Gonzalez - Wolverhampton Wanderers and Paraguay

The 19-year-old has featured for Wolves just once but will represent his country Paraguay at the Olympics this month. | Wolves via Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

One of the world's best midfielders during his heyday, the ex-Liverpool and West Ham United ace will manage the Argentinian Olympics squad.

3. Javier Mascarano - Argentina head coach

One of the world's best midfielders during his heyday, the ex-Liverpool and West Ham United ace will manage the Argentinian Olympics squad. | AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

The London born attacker is set to move to Bayern Munich in a megabucks transfer this summer. However, he will first form part of France's squad for the Olympics, whom he qualifies for due to his French-Algerian mother.

4. Michael Olise - Crystal Palace and France

The London born attacker is set to move to Bayern Munich in a megabucks transfer this summer. However, he will first form part of France's squad for the Olympics, whom he qualifies for due to his French-Algerian mother. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

