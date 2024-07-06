Just as Euro 2024 and the Copa America enter the latter stages of the tournament, yet another huge football competition is on the horizon in the shape of the Paris Olympics.

Taking place in the French capital, Olympics football will see 16 nations compete for gold, silver and bronze with countries each naming an under-23 squad that can include up to three players overage squad members per squad.

With a host of young talent on show, the Olympics can provide a platform for a number of previously unknown youngster to announce their arrival on the world stage. However, you are likely to recognise a number of players competing at the Olympics already, with up to 10 former or current English Premier League stars featuring.

Here are all 10 current or former English Premier League players you can watch at the Olympics this month.

Alexandre Lacazette - ex-Arsenal and France The 33-year-old former Gunners' forward is an overage inclusion in the France squad, where he will also captain his nation at the Olympics.

Enso Gonzalez - Wolverhampton Wanderers and Paraguay The 19-year-old has featured for Wolves just once but will represent his country Paraguay at the Olympics this month.

Javier Mascarano - Argentina head coach One of the world's best midfielders during his heyday, the ex-Liverpool and West Ham United ace will manage the Argentinian Olympics squad.