Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hired as caretaker boss of Manchester United

Manchester United fans’ favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been confirmed as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

Jose Mourinho’s two-and-a-half year reign was brought to an abrupt end on Tuesday, having overseen the club’s worst start to a Premier League season.

The Portuguese failed in terms of style as well as substance, with United announcing that an interim appointment would be made before bringing in a full-time replacement next summer.

The club quickly worked on bringing in former striker and reserve team boss Solskjaer from Molde, with the club announcing his appointment for the reminder of the 2018-19 campaign within 24 hours of Mourinho’s exit.

Mike Phelan, Sir Alex Ferguson’s former right-hand man, will join him as first-team coach at Old Trafford, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Molde have confirmed that Solskjaer will return to the club in May, with chief executive officer Oystein Neerland saying they are happy to “lend” their coach to United.

“That Manchester United ask Molde FK to lend the manager is by itself an event, and not least a statement of trust for both Ole Gunnar and Molde FK,” Neerland said.

“We are happy to lend Ole Gunnar, we wish both him and the club a success.

“This is a big opportunity for Molde FK, we think it will be developing and helping to put Molde FK further on the football card.”

Molde won eight of their last nine league games to finish second when the season ended in November.

“We have built stone for stone and the end of the season this year gives us hope for another good season,” Solskjaer added before offering support for his backroom staff.

“Erling, Trond (Strande) and Per Magne (Misund) will do a lot of work while I’m gone. At the same time, I would like to thank the club, and Kjell Inge and Bjorn Rune have once again congratulated me on (joining) the world’s biggest club.”