News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Here are the latest World Cup 2022 winner odds. Cr: Getty Images

Odds World Cup 2022: Who are the favourites to win World Cup in Qatar, England, Brazil, France odds to win

Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the knockout stages get underway.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

With the last eight of the competition on the horizon which nations are emerging as the World Cup 2022 favourites?

Unbelievably, we are more than half way through the tournament and with a number of teams already confirming their place in the quarter finals, while the big names of previous winners such as Germany and Belgium are out.

Here are the nations that have won the World Cup the most amount of times

However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

15 pictures of the World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo playing and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018 – no team can be discounted – not even Saudi Arabia, who recently defeated tournament favourites Argentina.

Here's who will host the 2026 World Cup

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Brazil - 15/8

They have won the World Cup more than any other nation and are still favourites.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales

2. France - 9/2

Can France retain their crown? They have been one of the most impressive sides in the tournament so far and Kylian Mpabbe looks in the mood.

Photo: DENIS CHARLET

Photo Sales

3. Argentina - 11/2

After a shaky start, Lionel Messi and Argentina appear to have reignited their flame and are now second favourites.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales

4. England - 13/2

Gareth Southgate's have sailed through the tournament so far, but face a tough quarter final test against France on Saturday.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
QatarBrazilEnglandFranceGermany