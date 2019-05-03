No gong nomination but Stewart Petrie has worked wonders at Montrose

He didn’t make the Manager of the Year short list voted for by his peers but Stewart Petrie’s remarkable transformation of Montrose’s fortunes continues to catch the eye.

When Petrie took charge at Links Park in 2016, they were bottom of League 2 after only preserving their place in the SPFL in a play-off against Highland League Brora Rangers the previous year. In his first full season at the club, Petrie , pictured, led Montrose to the League 2 crown – only the second title win of their 140-year history – and has now secured a place in the Championship play-offs which begin next week. Whoever finishes second bottom of the Championship today certainly won’t relish the trip to Angus for the first leg of their semi-final.

If 49-year-old Petrie succeeds in taking Montrose back into the second tier for the first time in 28 years, it will be one of the managerial feats of the season.