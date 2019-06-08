No Celtic bid for Turnbull | Legend to return to Parkhead | Rangers near midfielder signing | Kilmarnock striker expected to leave | St Mirren boss stays - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Neil Lennon wants to bring aclub legend back to Parkhead, Rangers open talks with midfield ace and there has been NO David Turnbull bid from Celtic. The latest Scottish football news, transfer gossip and rumours... 1. Ntcham must wait for Marseille move French giants Marseille will have to move on a midfielder before they can bring in Ntcham. Celtic reportedly have put a 15m to 17m Euro price tag on the player. (La Provence) jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Buddies boss stays Oran Kearney will stay St Mirren boss. The Northern Irishman has found it "difficult" managing in Scotland while his family remained in his homeland. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Return for Celtic legend? Henrik Larsson could return to Celtic. Neil Lennon is considering the legend to be part of his coaching staff. SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Killie striker likely to move Hamilton owner Ronnie MacDonald believes Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy will move this summer with teams interested. If he does Accies will receive money as part of a sell-on clause. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3