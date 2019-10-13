'No ban on pies at Scottish football matches' despite health chief's recommendation

The Scottish Government are not planning on banning pies at football stadiums - despite recommendations from Britain's former Chief Medical Officer.

It was reported earlier this year that Professor Dame Sally Davies was keen to axe the snack at grounds around the country as well as having plain packaging for biscuits in a bid to tackle obesity in the UK.

But football fans north of the Border will still be able to enjoy a pie at the match, with the Scottish Government revealing there were "no plans" to ban the treat in Scotland.

A spokesperson told The Sun: "Tackling obesity is a public health priority and we are already taking a wide range of bold measures designed to help families make healthier choices.

“We will consider Dame Sally’s report carefully but we have no plans whatsoever to ban the sale of pies at football matches or other events.”

Dame Sally, who was appointed to the role in June 2010 and departed at the start of this month, had also told ministers to ban every food and drink except water on public transport in a bid to curb snacking.

Opponents hit out at the measures, but Dame Sally claimed snacking "led to mindless consumption" and resulted in people eating more than they needed.