Neymar to appear at Edinburgh sports conference

Neymar has been confirmed alongside former England manager Fabio Cappello at a sports conference in Edinburgh investigating the future of transfer fees in football.

It is not the Paris Saint-Germain superstar but his father – Neymar senior. He has steered his son’s career from humble beginnings to a move from Barcelona to PSG two years ago for a world record transfer fee of £200million.

He will now address conference delegates at the well-appointed Signet Library in September and has agreed to an interview followed by a Q&A session. Neymar snr was a footballer himself and played in the lower reaches of the Brazilian professional leagues.

But he has since gained renown as a steely negotiator on behalf of Neymar jnr and moved the family from the outskirts of Sao Paulo to Santos in order to give his son the chance to shine at the club where Pele began his career.

“He takes care of things, my finances and my family,” said Neymar, pictured, about his father. “He is the one who is in charge. He’s the boss.”

Neymar snr recently ruled out a transfer to Real Madrid for his son, whose move to PSG has not been as successful on the field as planned. PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester United at the last 16 stage this year having been eliminated by Barcelona at the same stage the previous season.

Marcos Motta, Neymar’s lawyer, will also speak at the conference organised by Lombardi Associates. The two-day event has the theme: “The future of football transfers and players’ agents”.