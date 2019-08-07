Newburgh get off to a flying start as league new boys are put to the sword 4-1

Have your say

Newburgh’s starting line-up featured several new faces, Fraser Crossley, Gordon McKinnon and Scot Harvey all joined the ‘Burgh in the close season.

Aidan Edwards and Ben Scarborough both joined on permanent deals graduation from the Abernethy U19 side that was hosted at East Shore Park last season.

Newburgh started quickly and were soon ahead.

With barely a minute played a clearance by goalkeeper Sutherland caught the Syngenta defence out.

Craig Robinson’s pace allowed him to get through one on one with the goalie.

The ball bounced in the 18 yard box and as the goalkeeper tried to punch the ball.

Unfortunately for Syngenta he only managed to take Robinson out in the process.

The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Jamie Gay stepped up and slotted the ball into the corner.

Newburgh doubled this lead on the forth minute.

Aidan Edwards picked the ball off the toe of a Syngenta forward midway into the Newburgh half.

Edwards drove forward at pace passing the ball to Gay who timed a pass to the wide left perfectly.

Edwards, who had continued his run forwards, picked the ball up inside the box and flicked his shot over the keeper into the net.

The visitors fought their way back into the game grabbing the vital third goal of the game on the 28th minute.

A sweeping move through midfield allowed the wide midfielder to get an inch perfect cross over the danger area between the penalty spot and the six yard box.

The ball was volleyed into the net giving Sutherland no chance of making a save.

Syngenta looked the likelier to score the next goal over the remaining minutes and but for some excellent work by the ‘Burgh defence and the midfield pair of Hutchison and McKinnon they may well have grabbed an equaliser.

Within two minutes of the re-start Clark played an inch perfect ball over the Syngenta defence that Sutherland latched on to.

The ‘Burgh striker snatched at his shot hitting the side netting.

Newburgh extended their lead on the 55th minute after some excellent play down the left by Ben Scarborough.

The wide man beat his man to whip a cross into Craig Robinson who beat two defenders to the ball and turned it under the keeper and in off the post.

The third goal was decisive with Newburgh now comfortably two goals ahead they relaxed and started to managed the game well as Syngenta pushed forward trying to grab a goal.

Crossley, Johal and Clark coped well with the attacks and in playing through midfield Newburgh looked likely to add to their tally.

Kyle Meaney replaced the tireless Edwards with ten minutes remaining with Newburgh moving to a back four for the remainder of the game.

Scott Sutherland who had been testing the visitors defence since half time was finally rewarded with a deserved goal in the 84th minute.

Jack Hutchison won the ball back in midfield with a crunching tackle.

The ball broke to Kyle Fraser who swept a pass out wide to Craig Robinson.

The ball was crossed to Sutherland who took his marker out with a superb first touch allowing him to put the ball under the ‘keeper.

Newburgh face Stoneyburn Juniors on Saturday, August 10 with kick at 2.30pm.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, Crossley, Clark, Edwards (Meaney 80), Robinson, Gay (S Sutherland 45), McKinnon (Harvey 68), Hutchison, Scarborough, Fraser.