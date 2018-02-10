New boss priority for SFA but Alex McLeish not clear front-runner

The Scottish FA board will prioritise appointing a new national team manager over their search for a chief executive when they meet next week.

Walter Smith’s decision to rule himself out as a candidate to succeed Gordon Strachan took SFA president Alan McRae and his colleagues by surprise on Thursday.

The sub-committee in charge of the manager search, McRae, vice-president Rod Petrie and board member Ian Maxwell, had expected to hold talks with Smith ahead of the next full meeting of the board.

It’s understood Smith had become frustrated by the delay in receiving a formal approach but SFA sources defended the timing, insisting no agreement had been reached to make an offer to Smith with “several” other candidates in the frame.

Alex McLeish, another former Scotland manager, is the new bookies’ favourite and has the support of Petrie who worked with him at Hibs.

However, claims McLeish is now the clear front runner in the eyes of the SFA board have been described as “premature” by sources. Scotland under-21 coach Scot Gemmill, SFA performance director Malky Mackay and Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke are among those on the shortlist.

When McRae, Petrie and Maxwell report to fellow board members Mike Mulraney, Thomas McKeown, Ana Stewart, Gary Hughes and interim chief executive Andrew McKinlay next week, they expect to have a recommendation for a preferred candidate.

Having a new manager in place for the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary next month takes clear precedence over replacing Stewart Regan as chief executive. McKinlay could remain on an interim basis until May when he leaves to take charge of Scottish Golf.

Regan was forced to resign following the SFA’s protracted and unsuccessful bid to persuade first choice, Michael O’Neill, to leave Northern Ireland and succeed Strachan.

O’Neill, pictured, yesterday signed a new four-year contract as Northern Ireland boss and insisted he could not be held responsible for Regan’s exit.

“I wouldn’t like to think I should get blamed,” said O’Neill. “Scotland have a lot of things to sort out within their association and in all honesty it’s nothing to do with me now.

“They came and identified me as their preferred candidate and the discussions were very professional, very amicable, but they went for a manager who was contracted to another association and it is very difficult to leave your country.

“I’m disappointed to see what happened with Stewart but that is the nature of football. I wish Scotland every success, but ultimately my focus is on Northern Ireland.”

O’Neill, who led his country to the last 16 at Euro 2016, spoke to his senior players and others in the wider football community before deciding.

Without naming names, he said the general view was that continuing to lead Northern Ireland was a more appealing proposition.

“When you speak to people you always get a feel for things,” he added. “There were a lot of people didn’t see the real merit to leave Northern Ireland to go to Scotland.

“The decision was made by myself. Having made the decision, I’m 100 per cent in my mind that it was the right decision.”