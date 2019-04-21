Neil Lennon gives injury update on key Celtic player - could his season be over?

Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon has revealed left-back Kieran Tierney will see a specialist later this week in a bid to get to the bottom of an ongoing hip and pelvis problem.

The 21-year-old has missed 18 matches in all competitions for the Hoops this term, and Lennon, who has been playing Emilio Izaguirre at left-back in Tierney’s absence, admitted the Scotland international is in “too much discomfort to play”.

Neil Lennon has revealed Kieran Tierney will visit a specialist. Picture: SNS Group

He added: “He is seeing a specialist on Thursday. We will have to go with what we are advised by the specialist.

“He has played for quite a while but it has got to the point where he is in too much pain.”

Celtic have matches remaining against Kilmarnock and Hearts at home, with trips to Aberdeen and Rangers in between.

Today’s goalless draw with Hibs extended their lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table to nine points.