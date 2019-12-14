Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is arrested and charged - reports

Have your say

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has been arrested and charged following an incident in Edinburgh, according to reports.

Police Scotland said no-one was injured in the incident which is alleged to have happened on Friday night on Waverley Bridge.

The Fir Park club have released a statement on behalf of Robinson which denies any wrongdoing on the part of the Motherwell manager.

A Police Scotland statement said: “A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance on Waverley Bridge in Edinburgh around 7.45pm on Friday, 13 December.

“No one was injured. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

In a statement released by Motherwell to Sky Sports on Saturday night, Robinson said: “I want to make clear that I deny the charges against me and any wrongdoing on Friday.

“I am very upset by what has become a distressing situation for my partner, myself and our families.

“We had a lovely day in Edinburgh and were trying to get home in good time before the incident occurred.

“It is not possible to give a detailed account when a legal process is underway, which adds to our family anxiety.

“I am confident this will be found to be a misunderstanding once the legal process has run its course.”

Robinson is due to take charge of Motherwell in Sunday’s televised match against Rangers at Fir Park.

The Lanarkshire side are enjoying an impressive season and sit fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership after 17 matches.

They will go above Aberdeen into third place if they take something from the Rangers match.