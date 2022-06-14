Motherwell: Conference League draw details, dates, how to watch, possible opponents

The Steelmen's fifth place finish saw them earn a place in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

Graham Alexander and his men will discover their opponents on Wednesday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all you need to know about the draw:

When is the second qualifying round draw?

Motherwell will find out their opponents on Wednesday, June 15. UEFA are holding the draw in its headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland at 12pm.

Are Motherwell seeded?

The Steelmen are in fact seeded. They will be part of the Main Path for qualification. However, they won’t be seeded if they reach the third qualifying round.

Motherwell will be in European action on July 21. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Who are the possible opponents?

Ninety teams will compete in the Main Path of the second qualifying round meaning there are 45 possible unseeded opponents.

Of those 45 possibilities, there are 18 ties where the winner will progress from the first qualifying round meaning Motherwell would not know their opponent until July 14 when the second leg is played.

The draw for the first qualifying round was due to take place on Tuesday with UEFA putting the teams into different groups, narrowing down possible opponents.

As things stand, Motherwell could be drawn against the likes of Viking from Norway, Turkey’s Konyaspor, Polish runners-up Raków Częstochowa, Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia and AIk of Sweden. Those are some of the team the Steelmen would be hoping to avoid.

Makedonija Gjorče Petrov from North Macedonia, Luxembourg’s Racing Union and Ireland’s St Patrick's Athletic are three of the teams with the lowest coefficient competing in European football this campaign.

Can I watch the draw?

Fans can tune into the UEFA website at 12pm to see the draw made live.

When will the games be played?

Despite the early draw, Motherwell won't play their first-leg match until Thursday, July 21 with the second leg the week later. Whichever team is drawn first will be at home in the first leg.

What happens if Motherwell are victorious?