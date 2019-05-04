Morton manager Jonatan Johansson leaves club hours before final league fixture

Morton manager Jonatan Johansson and his assistant Peter Houston have left Morton, only hours before the Greenock side’s final game of the season.

Johansson took over in September following the shock departure of Ray McKinnon to Falkirk. Despite a difficult campaign which saw the Ton slip into the relegation battle, the side secured their Championship status last weekend and are unbeaten in three.

Morton have confirmed that Chris Millar and Jim McAlister will take charge against Dundee United.

