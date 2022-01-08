Morton 5 Dunfermline 0: Cappielow thrashing sends Pars bottom of the Championship

Robbie Muirhead makes it five for Morton in their win over Dunfermline Cappielow (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Imrie's men ran riot to claim a third win of the season - their first since they triumphed 3-1 at Dunfermline in November - to leapfrog the Pars, who have not won on any of their last 10 visits to Cappielow Park.

It was goalless until the 35th minute when Gozie Ugwu found Gary Oliver on the edge of the box and his first-time effort ricocheted off the bar and into the top left corner.

Five minutes later Gavin Reilly provided as assist for Cameron Blues and then headed in a cross from Darren Hynes to make it 3-0 at half-time.

A string of fine saves from Owain Fon Williams prevented Reilly, Brian McLean and Michael Ledger adding to Morton's tally until Dunfermline centre-back Coll Donaldson headed past his own goalkeeper on 72 minutes following a long throw from Lewis Strapp, who was making his 100th appearance for the club.

Substitute Robbie Muirhead then added a fifth goal, less than 10 minutes after entering the action, to complete the demolition.