Morton 1 - 0 Dundee United: Ton win despite Johansson’s sudden departure

Events on the field were over-shadowed by those off it following the shock departure of Morton manager Jonatan Johansson shortly before kick-off.

Chairman Crawford Rae told Johansson and his assistant Peter Houston their contracts would not be renewed at the end of the season because of cost-cutting. Playing duo Chris Millar and Jim McAlister took the side yesterday.

It is understood that Johansson and Houston were told in the lead-up to the Dundee United clash they could not play Charlie Telfer to avoid triggering a clause which would extend the midfielder’s deal.

“In one breath you are being told what team you can’t play, and in the other you are getting bulleted anyway,” Houston told BBC Radio Scotland.

Michael Tidser’s sweetly struck shot into the top left-hand corner on 19 minutes settled the game. United head into the promotion play-offs on a low ebb; Morton head into the close season looking for a new boss.