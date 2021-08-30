Michael Gardyne silences Inverness team-mates by haunting former club Kilmarnock again

Inverness' Michael Gardyne (L) and David Carson celebrate at full time during a cinch Championship match between Kilmarnock and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at The BBSP at Rugby Park, on August 28, 2021, in Kilmarnock, Scotland (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

That strike, just five minutes in, was his first since a vital goal for Highland neighbours Ross County against Motherwell on the final day of last season, which consigned Killie to the relegation play-off they eventually lost to Dundee. Gardyne had already hit his former employers in the first game of the bottom six, his goal holding them to an ultimately costly draw.

His latest got his team-mates off his back too.

“I always seem to manage a wee goal,” he said. “I had a feeling I would maybe get off the mark here because the lads have been on my case. They act like I’ve played 100 games and not scored but I’ve only actually played three.

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright during the cinch Championship match between Kilmarnock and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at The BBSP at Rugby Park, on August 28, 2021, in Kilmarnock, Scotland (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“For me personally it’s great to get off the mark and put in a good individual performance, but it was all about the team - I thought we were brilliant."

As well as another goal for Gardyne, and assuming the league lead, it was a fourth consecutive 1-0 win for Billy Dodds’ team who refuse to be carried away by moving three points clear.

“The positives are our clean sheets,” added Gardyne. “We’re getting that goal. It’d be nice to get more but the clean sheets from Ridgers and the back four start from the front.

“We’re only four games in, it’s a great start but that’s all it is. I’ve won this league a couple of times and you don’t look too far ahead."