Matthew Wright: The long journey to the top of Ross County goal hero who stunned Rangers

Matthew Wright celebrates after scoring Ross County's 96th minute equaliser in their 3-3 draw against Rangers in Dingwall. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 19-year-old, who scored 20 goals in 22 games while on loan at Brora Rangers in the first half of the season, is a product of the County youth academy and has been promoted to the first team squad along with fellow Isle of Lewis teenager Adam Mackinnon who was also on the bench against the champions.

“I am really happy for Matthew,” said Mackay. “Great credit goes to Steven Ferguson, who is our chief executive at the moment but he has been the manager and he was the academy director for ten years.

“He has brought through a lot of youngsters and anyone who knows this part of the world realises the logistical challenges of us having young players.

“Matty and Adam come from Stornoway. It is OK saying that just now. But that is ten years of mum and dad getting on a ferry and then driving another two hours to come here two nights a week and on a Saturday. I am delighted for his family as well.

“He is a boy that scores goals. He was at Brora in the first half of the season and was the Highland League top scorer. Him and Adam are here on merit right now and part of the group. He had ten minutes where balls were bouncing off him but I am delighted for him he got his goal.”