The Premier League season is back in its grove, and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to stay in front of friends and family, while slow starters are aiming to claw back lost ground by transferring in some of the league’s top point scorers.

However, with only one free transfer allowed per week, FPL managers may find revamping their team a little slow and arduous.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, the FPL offer a range of ways in which you can give your fantasy squad a makeover.

The first month of the Premier League has seen some exhilarating performances already. Photo credit: Getty Images/Michael Regan Getty Images/PA Wire.

The FPL rules offer four options, specifically the wildcard, free hit, bench boost and triple captain - all which offer avenues to boost your score in any given gameweek, though when to use each options could be a defining moment in your quest for fantasy league glory.

What is the FPL free hit and when can I use it?

The free hit option is almost identical to the wildcard – with one very big difference.

If you’re not sure you want to make wholesale changes to your squad permanently, but your squad needs a serious boost to climb the league table, then free hit may be your best option.

By using the option, you will be able to make unlimited free transfers, although the changes will only last for one week before reverting to your original squad, as opposed to a permanent change you get with the wildcard.

What is the FPL wildcard and when can I use it?

The wildcard option is very popular with FPL manager as it allows you to make unlimited free transfers, which essentially allow you to rip up your under-performing squad and start again.

The wildcard is available twice a season – once in the first half of the campaign and then again in the second half of the season.

While there's no need to rush to use it unless necessary, it is worth noting your first wildcard must be used by December 28, the second wildcard will be available when the first expires and is available until the end of the season.

Mason Mount injury update – the latest

There’s plenty manager who have included Chelsea and England star Mason Mount in your squad, but after missing Chelsea’s midweek game, how likely is he to return for this weekend’s Premier League clash?

First and foremost, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the youngster is not actually injury – but is feeling unwell.

"He does not feel better. To stop any speculation, it is not COVID, Mason is negative for COVID, he is just ill, he does not feel good enough to take part in training or the trip to Malmo."

We rate him as a doubt for this weekend’s game, so maybe stick him on your subs bench for the week.

Is Danny Ings injured?

Yes. It has been confirmed the former Saints striker will miss his return to St. Mary’s with injury.

Best to replace him this week.

Who are the FPL top point scorers so far: The best options for captain or vice captain

Wanting to use your free hit or wildcard? Need some inspiration for who to include? Looking to see which players are tallying the most pints?

Mo Salah – Midfield, Liverpool (112 points)

The little Egyptian is currently in the form of his life, with many pundits claiming – on current form – he’s the best player in the world.

His hat trick at Old Trafford in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Manchester United shot his already impressive points tally through the roof and he added to it last weekend with an assist against Brighton. He’s got more than double the amount of FPL points as his nearest competitor. If he’s not in your team and captain already, get it changed, pronto.

Michail Antonio – Midfielder, West Ham United (59 points)

He had a flying start to the campaign, smashing in four goals in his first three games. He got back amongst the goals this weekend again too, notching the winner in his side’s game against rivals Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight and playing his part in the 4-1 demolition of Aston Villa last weekend.

Into his 30s now, the former Nottingham Forest striker is showing no signs of slowing down and is growing in stature week by week.

Jamie Vardy – Forward, Leicester City (58 points)

What can you say about the Foxes forward that hasn’t been said already? Consistently scoring goals on a weekly basis, the 34-year-old shows no signs of slowing down and some would argue he is already a Premier League legend – and we wouldn’t argue.

Sadio Mane – Midfielder, Liverpool (57 points)

The Senegalese star has been bang in form and has been a key component in the excellent form of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

A tough away game at West Ham is likely to be decided by tight margins – the exact time when Mane comes into his own.

Reece James – Defender, Chelsea (56 points)

Last week’s brace has shot the right back up the point scoring table – he is now the top scoring defender this season.