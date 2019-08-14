Mark McGhee was the hero when Aberdeen overturned 2-0 Euro deficit

Aberdeen have managed to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit just once in over 50 years of playing European football.

The hero on that occasion was Mark McGhee, who fired a hat-trick as the Dons dug out a 3-0 win over Ujpest Dozsa in the second leg of the European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final in season 1983-84.

Aberdeen were the holders but looked to be down and out following the first-leg defeat in Hungary, where goals from Kisznyer and Heredi gave Ujpest a first-leg win they barely deserved in the Megyeri Stadium in Budapest.

The Scots missed a host of chances but were more clinical in the return match. On a pulsating night at a packed Pittodrie, the Dons lay siege to the Ujpest goal and made the breakthrough eight minutes before half-time, McGhee heading in a Gordon Strachan cross.

Time looked to be running out for the home side but they salvaged the tie two minutes from time when McGhee sidefooted home. And the centre forward won the tie in extra time, with Strachan again the provider.

Aberdeen fell to a talented Porto side in the semi-finals but had the ‘consolation’ of winning the league, Scottish Cup and Super Cup that season.