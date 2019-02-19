Mark McGhee, ex-Aberdeen and Motherwell boss, takes charge at non-league side

Mark McGhee has been appointed the interim manager of National League South side Eastbourne Borough, and will take charge of The Sports until the end of the season.

The 61-year-old, who has been out of work following an 11-game spell with Barnet that ended in January last year, said he was “delighted to help out”.

Former boss Jamie Howell left the club at the weekend with Borough on a seven-game losing streak.

Eastbourne currently sit 15th in the National League South, ahead of Hampton & Richmond and Truro City, although both teams have a game in hand on The Sports.

Speaking to the club’s website, McGhee said: “I live in Brighton, and when the call came to ask if I could assist at Eastbourne Borough I was delighted to offer my services. “I look forward to the challenge of helping to improve what is clearly a progressive club trying to do things the right way.”

In a management career spanning nearly 30 years, McGhee has taken the reins at Reading, Leicester, Wolves, Millwall, Brighton - whom he led to the Championship, Motherwell on two occasions, Aberdeen, Bristol Rovers and Barnet.

He also served as Gordon Strachan’s No.2 in the Scotland national team set-up between 2013 and 2017.

Eastbourne’s next match is against ninth-placed Wealdstone, who sit ten points above them in the table.