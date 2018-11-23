Manchester United’s Edinburgh kid Ethan Hamilton set for loan back to Scotland

Manchester United youngster Ethan Hamilton could be set to return to Scotland in a January loan deal.

Ethan Hamilton in action for Manchester United during a friendly with Morton. Picture: SNS

The 20-year-old midfielder was included in Jose Mourinho’s first-team squad earlier this year and the Portuguese head coach is keen for him to be sent out to another club in order to develop.

United currently have three players on loan at Scottish Premiership sides: Demetri Mitchell at Hearts, James Wilson at Aberdeen and Matty Willock with St Mirren.

Hamilton, who is from Edinburgh, can operate in the centre of the park, on the left of midfield or in defence.

United under-23 boss Ricky Sbragia told the Scottish Sun: “Ethan is one we have high hopes for and we plan to send him out on loan soon.

“A few Scottish clubs were interested last year but he was too young — it is different now.

“I think the Scottish Premiership is a good standard and the players are all enjoying it so far.

“James is a prolific goalscorer who works hard and if he gets games then he will score goals for Aberdeen. Hearts was perfect for Demi, while Matty has taken some time with all the changes at St Mirren.

“From a club point of view, it is pleasing to see them playing.”