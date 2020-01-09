Manchester United’s Edinburgh-born midfielder Ethan Hamilton on the move

Manchester United’s Scottish midfielder Ethan Hamilton has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

The Edinburgh-born 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Bolton’s League One rivals Southend United.

Wanderers are bottom of League One, with Southend just two points above them, so the Scotland Under-19 international is swapping one relegation battle for another.

Hamilton, who joined Manchester United from Edinburgh boys club Hutchison Vale, said: “I want to help the club, team-mates and obviously the fans and do the best I can for the club.”

He believes his experience with Southend will stand him in good stead at Bolton.

“It was some testing times, but I learnt a lot and I’ll take a lot from that experience,” he told the club's website.

“You can either shrink and go inside yourself but I think you’ve got to try and stand up to it and embrace the challenge.”

Hamilton worked previously with Wanderers manager Keith Hill during an earlier loan spell at Rochdale.