Manchester United 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Triumphant return for di Maria as Solskjaer suffers first loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered his first defeat as Manchester United caretaker manager and Paul Pogba was sent off as Angel Di Maria returned to haunt his former club and help Paris St Germain take control of this Champions League last-16 tie.

The first competitive encounter between these sides went the way of the French champions as the Norwegian’s first European game in charge ended his 11-match unbeaten start to life in the hotseat.

PSG may have been without Neymar and Edinson Cavani but they boasted a player with a point to prove against United. Di Maria rose to the occasion amid the jeers to superbly provide assists for Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe in a comfortable 2-0 first-leg win for the visitors.

As if Solskjaer’s men were not already facing a mountain to climb on 6 March, Pogba will miss the trip to the French capital after picking up a late second booking to compound injuries to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

PSG failed to muster a first-half shot on target as United held their own at the start, only to wilt as Di Maria made light of rough treatment from former team-mates and fans.

Signed for a then-British record fee in 2014 and sold after one poor season, he helped Thomas Tuchel’s side go ahead as Kimpembe turned home his exceptional corner delivery in the 53rd minute.

Di Maria’s pass was then swept home by Mbappe six minutes later to leave United flailing, with David De Gea producing some fine stops to prevent their difficult task in France becoming impossible.

But Pogba’s second yellow card at the death may have just swung the balance.

Pogba’s first yellow card could well have been followed by another after launching into an over-zealous challenge on Dani Alves.

Tensions on the field appeared to be matched in the stands and something landed by Luke Shaw’s feet as he prepared to take a corner near the PSG fans.

It was PSG’S night, while United were left reeling and grateful to De Gea for keeping the scoreline down. The reported PSG target produced a fine one-handed save after Mbappe raced through, before tipping over a Bernat effort. Solskjaer’s Reds were all over the place at the end of a disappointing night.