Manager and Player of the Month awards double for Edinburgh City

Liam Henderson’s revival at Edinburgh City has been capped by receiving the Ladbrokes League Two Player of the Month award for December.

Henderson was dropped by manager James McDonaugh earlier in the season but the big defender’s comeback has been spectacular.

He has scored four goals in four games and helped the Citizens keep three clean sheets as they beat first, third and fourth to reignite their title challenge. Indeed, the club’s form has led to an awards double, with McDonaugh winning the Manager of the Month prize.

“I was a bit low when the boss took me out of the team – but it’s been the best thing that’s happened to me,” said 23-year-old Henderson, pictured. “We’ve had a brilliant month. Keeping clean sheets is the main thing so I’m happy with that but to get four goals has been amazing, especially as I hadn’t scored for about a year!

“We’ve beaten all the teams around us so it’s a massive platform for the second half of the season.”

McDonaugh said: “It’s amazing because he wasn’t in the team going into December so it was a bit of a big decision to put him back in because Chris Kane had done great for us. But if you talk about taking your opportunity he has done it in some style.”

The manager added: “To get 41 points at the halfway stage is a terrific return.”