Man Utd 1 - 2 Sevilla: Mourinho’s men sunk by substitute’s double

Manchester United’s Champions League dreams are over after being rocked by Sevilla, for whom substitute Wissam Ben Yedder’s brace secured a famous win against Jose Mourinho’s lacklustre side.

Last month David De Gea saved United’s blushes as they escaped Andalusia with a goalless draw, but Vincenzo Montella’s men did not allow another undercooked display to go unpunished last night.

An abject United performance got the outcome it deserved as Sevilla kicked on after a solid first-half display, Frenchman Ben Yedder coming off the bench to secure a 2-1 win and render Romelu Lukaku’s late goal pointless as the Spaniards progressed from the last-16 at the fourth time of asking.

Mourinho’s side showed none of the intensity displayed in the weekend defeat of Liverpool, Marouane Fellaini mustering the only noteworthy shot in a first half that the visitors edged. Fellaini, making his first start since November, forced Sergio Rico into a save as the hosts threatened to take an undeserved lead into the breaky.

There was little for the home fans to cheers following the interval. Indeed, just three minutes after the restart Sevilla broke and Joaquin Correa was inexplicably allowed to run free into the box. He collected Pablo Sarabia’s cross and cut past Marcus Rashford, only to be denied by a thumping Eric Bailly tackle.

Jesse Lingard forced a fine one-handed save from Sergio Rico and Rashford fizzed across the face of goal when United unleashed their first threats, but Correa got away an attempt that bobbled wide as tension began to rise.

Muriel was just unable to bundle home a Pablo Sarabia cross and Fellaini blazed off target – the Belgian’s last contribution before Mourinho turned to Paul Pogba.

The club-record signing came close with a curling 25-yard attempt after Lukaku and Rashford tried their luck, but Sevilla continued to threaten and went ahead in the 74th minute.

Just 87 seconds after coming off the bench, Ben Yedder was put through by Sarabia and sent a right-footed strike past De Gea.

United wilted rather than rallied, and Sevilla secured their progress in the 78th minute. Ever Banega’s corner was flicked on for Ben Yedder to get away a header that De Gea tipped on to the bar, only for it to agonisingly curl over the line.

United belatedly increased the intensity, peppering the Sevilla box in the hope of an unlikely turnaround.

Lukaku hooked wide and then fired in a Rashford corner in the 84th minute, with Anthony Martial having a cross-shot blocked before Rashford headed wide.

De Gea denied Ben Yedder a hat-trick in stoppage time, but there was no stopping Sevilla.