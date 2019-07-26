MacDonald makes a case for staying back with Raith Rovers

Kieran MacDonald hopes to make the left back position his own during his first season at Raith Rovers.

The summer signing from Airdrieonians excelled during the Betfred Cup tie against Peterhead on Tuesday night and was a continual threat as he made runs into the League One side’s half, delivering a number of dangerous crosses across the 90 minutes, helping Rovers to a 3-1 win.

“I really enjoyed it,” Kieran said, speaking after the match.

“The way we played in the first 30 minutes is the way we want to play all season and hopefully the fans saw that as well.

“My preferred position is left back. I like to get round the winger, get overlaps and put crosses in.

“I think when you’re left wing back or left midfield it’s more structured. I just like getting the ball and getting crosses in, so I prefer playing left back.

“I like to get forward. That’s my game and hopefully I showed a wee bit of that tonight.

“When Airdrie played Rovers last season I could see how the gaffer wanted to play.

“He likes to keep the ball and for his full backs to get high and wide and get crosses in, so that was a big part of me agreeing to come here.”

The 26-year-old says he has settled in well since making the move to Kirkcaldy.

“All the boys are brand new and they’re all good players.

“The gaffer’s been brilliant, Smudger (Paul Smith), his assistant is brilliant, the kit man is brilliant – they’re all brilliant!

“I’m really enjoying it, it’s been really good.”

As well as his offensive play, Kieran says he was pleased that the defence put in a much improved performance on Tuesday night.

“Our aim at the start of the game was to get a clean because obviously the last two games haven’t been good enough defensively.

“Unfortunately there was a wee mistake right at the end, but when that happens you’ve just got to hold your hands up. These things happen.

“But apart from that I thought we were solid. Bene and Davo (Benedictus and Davidson) are really good in the air and Ross (Munro) had hardly anything to do in goal so I was happy.”

Now Kieran and his team mates have another long journey north this weekend for their final Betfred Cup tie against Cove rangers, before turning their attention to the League One campaign which he hopes will end in promotion to the Championship.

“It’ll be a tough game,” he says, “but we just need to do what we did tonight. We need to just go out, play our game and not worry about what Cove are doing too much.

“If we play like we did tonight we’ll cause teams a lot of trouble, so hopefully we can go up there on Saturday and do the same again.

“Hopefully we can get a win and that momentum will take us into the first league game of the season against Dumbarton.

“I can’t wait.”