Paul Heckingbottom of Hibs is the shortest reigning manager currently in charge of an SPFL club, but who has been in charge of their club for the longest and for what length of time?

1. Paul Heckingbottom (42nd) Club: Hibs''Time in charge: 9 days

2. Brian Rice (41st) Club: Hamilton Academical''Time in charge: 22 days

3. Stevie Craford (40th) Club: Dunfermline Atheltic''Time in charge: 44 days

4. Colin McMenamin (39th) Club: Stenhousemuir''Time in charge: 108 days

