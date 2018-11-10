Livingston manager Gary Holt says his side are ‘here to entertain’

Livingston manager Gary Holt has welcomed the defensive plaudits his team have received but admits he now wants the players to entertain.

The Lions host Celtic in Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash and are looking to cause another upset having already beaten Rangers and Hibernian in West Lothian.

Livingston Manager Gary Holt is keen to keep supporters entertained. Pic: SNS

A return of 18 points from their opening 11 matches has been built on a solid base at the back, with Livingston only having conceded seven goals - the second best tally behind the Hoops.

The Tony Macaroni outfit have lost their last two matches to St Johnstone and Hamilton but Holt is hoping they can get back on track playing an attractive brand of football.

He said: “You look at Saturday’s game against Hamilton and we’ve probably created the most chances in a single match since I’ve been in.

“We were on the front foot and tried to win the game and got kicked in the teeth at the end being a bit naive.

“I take that, we did everything right apart from the last two minutes.

“I’ll take that all day long rather than being defensive and sitting in.

“We’re here to entertain; people pay good money to watch a game of football, they’re not coming to see us try to nick a winner.

“I want to try and play at least a wee bit of football so maybe people come back and say they enjoyed the experience.

“I’ll take last Saturday’s performance all day long and I believe if we do that we’ll get more wins than defeats.”