Livingston ‘disappointment’ as Aston Villa recall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic

Livingston have been rocked by the news that their first-choice goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has been recalled by parent club Aston Villa.

Villa No 1 Tom Heaton was hurt during his team’s 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year’s Day as he attempted to stop Chris Wood 80th-minute consolation. The 33-year-old suffered knee ligament damage and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Heaton’s injury means that Sarkic has been recalled from the Tony Macaroni Arena, where he has been in fine form this season. The 22-year-old goalkeeper has kept seven clean sheets in 18 appearances, including a blank in a 2-0 win over Celtic back in October.

“This is incredibly disappointing news for all at Livingston given the level of performance we’ve seen from Matty this season,” said a statement from the Ladbrokes Premiership club. “We wish Matty all the very best in the future and it goes without saying that he’ll always be welcome at the Tony Macaroni Arena.”

Livingston now have Ross Stewart, who had started the current campaign between the sticks, and veteran Gary Maley as the only goalkeepers in their squad.